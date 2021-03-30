Prep Soccer Roundup: Carroll girls stay unbeaten

Emmy Ganey and Laynie Recor each scored two goals to lead Carroll to a 10-0 win over Russell County on Tuesday night in high school girls soccer action.
The win improved the Eagles to 12-0-1 on the season.
Emilee Pedroza, Alayna Yarbrough, Tenley White, Emma Edler, Ashlyn Yarbrough and Greta Gardner each added a goal.
Recor and Edler each had two assists, while Claire Brauer, Pedroza, Audrey McDonald and Ganey each had one.
Andalusia boys 9, G.W. Long 0: The Rebels fell at home to Andalusia 9-0.
Brayden Jordan had 21 saves in goal for G.W. Long.
Carroll boys 11, Dale County 1: Carroll defeated Dale County 11-1 on Tuesday.
Blake Johnson scored four goals to lead the Eagles. Will White added two goals, while Isaiah Baxter, Matthew Reznikov, Devon Blackmon, Brayden Gilbert and Isaiah Riggins all added a goal each.
Late Monday
Montgomery Catholic boys 3, Houston Academy 2: Ethan Morales and Greg Sexton had a goal each as the Raiders lost for the first time this season.
Charlie Knowles and Lucius Renshaw had an assist each on the Raider goals.