Prep Soccer Roundup: Carroll girls stay unbeaten

Emmy Ganey and Laynie Recor each scored two goals to lead Carroll to a 10-0 win over Russell County on Tuesday night in high school girls soccer action.

The win improved the Eagles to 12-0-1 on the season.

Emilee Pedroza, Alayna Yarbrough, Tenley White, Emma Edler, Ashlyn Yarbrough and Greta Gardner each added a goal.

Recor and Edler each had two assists, while Claire Brauer, Pedroza, Audrey McDonald and Ganey each had one.

Andalusia boys 9, G.W. Long 0: The Rebels fell at home to Andalusia 9-0.

Brayden Jordan had 21 saves in goal for G.W. Long.

Carroll boys 11, Dale County 1: Carroll defeated Dale County 11-1 on Tuesday.

Blake Johnson scored four goals to lead the Eagles. Will White added two goals, while Isaiah Baxter, Matthew Reznikov, Devon Blackmon, Brayden Gilbert and Isaiah Riggins all added a goal each.

Late Monday

Montgomery Catholic boys 3, Houston Academy 2: Ethan Morales and Greg Sexton had a goal each as the Raiders lost for the first time this season.