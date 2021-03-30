 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Soccer Roundup: Carroll girls stay unbeaten
0 comments

Prep Soccer Roundup: Carroll girls stay unbeaten

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
soccer logo

Emmy Ganey and Laynie Recor each scored two goals to lead Carroll to a 10-0 win over Russell County on Tuesday night in high school girls soccer action.

The win improved the Eagles to 12-0-1 on the season.

Emilee Pedroza, Alayna Yarbrough, Tenley White, Emma Edler, Ashlyn Yarbrough and Greta Gardner each added a goal.

Recor and Edler each had two assists, while Claire Brauer, Pedroza, Audrey McDonald and Ganey each had one.

Andalusia boys 9, G.W. Long 0: The Rebels fell at home to Andalusia 9-0.

Brayden Jordan had 21 saves in goal for G.W. Long.

Carroll boys 11, Dale County 1: Carroll defeated Dale County 11-1 on Tuesday.

Blake Johnson scored four goals to lead the Eagles. Will White added two goals, while Isaiah Baxter, Matthew Reznikov, Devon Blackmon, Brayden Gilbert and Isaiah Riggins all added a goal each.

Late Monday

Montgomery Catholic boys 3, Houston Academy 2: Ethan Morales and Greg Sexton had a goal each as the Raiders lost for the first time this season.

Charlie Knowles and Lucius Renshaw had an assist each on the Raider goals.

Eric Mendez had 10 saves in goal.

Montgomery Catholic girls 2, Houston Academy 1: Hollin Evans scored the lone Houston Academy in the loss.

Lainey Hilson had nine saves in goal for HA.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert