PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Carroll girls win two at Lakeshore Shootout

At the Lakeshore Shootout in Pelham, the Carroll Lady Eagles opened the tournament with a 6-0 win over Boaz on Friday in high school soccer action.

Six different Lady Eagles scored including Abby Doremus, Sahara Moreno, Tenley White, Emmy Ganey, Audrey McDonald and Savannah Pedroza.

Doremus, Ganey, Emma Edler, Ally Lamberth and Kaylee Johnson each had an assist. Laynie Recor had eight steals to lead the defense and Ashlyn Yarbrough earned the shutout in goal.

Carroll girls 1, Mortimer Jordan 0: At the Lakeshore Shootout late Friday night, Sahara Moreno scored the game winner with 12 minutes left on an assist by Abby Doremus. Laynie Recor and Emmy Ganey had seven steals each. Ashlyn Yarbrough had eight saves and earned the shutout in goal.