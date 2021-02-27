Prep soccer roundup: Carroll Lady Eagles get victory

MONTGOMERY - The No. 8-ranked Carroll Lady Eagles improved to 6-0 on the season with the come from behind 2-1 win over Catholic of Montgomery on Saturday.

Catholic took the lead early in the second half before Emmy Ganey tied the game with 13 minutes left. Haylee Kellum had the assist.

With eight minutes left, Shelby Weeks scored from 35 yards out to take the lead for Carroll. Emma Edler had the assist. Ashlyn Yarbrough earned the win in goal with seven saves. Alayna Yarbrough had six steals while Julia Adams and Edler had five each. Sydney Bishop and Victoria Jester also played well on defense.

Eufaula girls 11, Russell County 2: Jenna Morris scored four goals and Kenzie Glover scored three for the Tigers.

Arrianna Reeves had two goals, while Takayla Parsons and Keyonna Craft each had one.

Eufaula boys 4, Russell County 2: Keonce Ford, Mario Martinez, Luis Gutierrez-Diaz and Josh Peterson each scored a goal for Eufaula.

JV Soccer