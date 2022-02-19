PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Carroll Lady Eagles go unbeaten at tourney

The Carroll Lady Eagles (4-1) finished the Lakeshore Shootout with a 3-0 win over Hartselle Saturday morning in Calera.

The Lady Eagles finished the tournament with a 3–0 record.

Against Hartselle, Sahara Moreno scored back to back goals midway in the first half to give Carroll the early lead. The first was scored on a volley kick over the keeper from an Emmy Ganey throw in. The second one came on a corner kick from Abby Doremus that Moreno headed in the goal.

Doremus added a goal from distance to close out the scoring late in the second half on a Moreno assist. Ashlyn Yarbrough had eight saves in goal. Yarbrough, Ganey, Laynie Recor, Savannah Pedroza, Shelby Weeks and Emma Edler contributed heavily in all three victories on defense allowing no goals in the tournament.

McGill-Toolen boys 3, Enterprise 1: Davey Gomez had the lone goal for Enterprise in the loss and Jonah Sidanycz had seven saves in goal.

Providence Christian boys 2, Charles Henderson 1: Davis Bolton scored both Eagle goals with an assist each from Luke Fripp and Layton Hagler.