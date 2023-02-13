The visiting Carroll Lady Eagles had nine different girls score en route to the 10-0 win over New Brockton on Monday in varsity soccer.

Savannah Pedroza scored two first half goals and added an assist for Carroll. Leilani Faulk and Madelyne Little added first half goals while Emmy Ganey and Emma Edler each added an assist. Little’s goal came on a penalty kick.

In the second half, the Lady Eagles had goals from Emma Edler, Ashley Cairns, Ashlyn Yarbrough, Laynie Recor, Jordan Culp and Kaylee Johnson. Yarbrough had two second half assists while Culp, Edler, Johnson, and Audrey McDonald each had one.

Recor led the Carroll defense with 8 steals. The Lady Eagles improved to 2-0 with the win.

Junior Varsity

Northside Methodist girls 4, Houston Academy 0: Ali Scott and Sydney Freeman each scored two goals for the Knights.

Sydner Warren had two assists and Jenna Forrester had seven saves in goal in recording the shutout.