PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Dothan boys defeat Eufaula

Dothan defeated Eufaula 7-2 on Thursday night in high school boys soccer as seven different Wolves scored a goal.
Mason Roe, Antoine Delrieux, Noah Donner, Kevin Calderon, Brandon Newsome, Paulensky Philemond and Chritian Hernandez each scored.
Wesley Farmer and Hernandez each had an assist.
Carlos Flores made three saves in goal.
For Eufaula, Mario Martinez and Brayan Hernandez had a goal each.
G.W. Long 7, Pike County 6: Risdon McCraney scored four goals and Tanner Patton had two goals and an assist to lead G.W. Long boys to a 7-6 win.
Sammy Foote added the other goal. Austin McDaniel had two assists and Nick Laurilla and Landon German had one assist each.
Brayden Jordan had 12 saves in goal for the Rebels.
Southern Shootout
Enterprise 4, Thompson 3: The Wildcats overcame an early 2-0 deficit to take a 4-3 win with Drew Suter scored with less than 13 minutes left off an assist from Stephane Pejon to give EHS the lead.
Suter scored two goals and Mateo Lorenzo and Minjae Kim each had one goal. Lincoln Lascano and Payton Polidore had an assist each.
Jonah Sidanycz had six saves in goal.
Varsity Girls
Eufaula 4, New Brockton 2: Ashley Hernandez scored on a free kick in the first half and Ada Montealegre scored in the second half for New Brockton in the loss.
Junior Varsity
Northside Methodist girls 6, Providence Christian 1: AnnaBeth Townsend scored the lone for Providence in the loss.
Providence Christian boys 1, Northside Methodist 1 (tie): Grady Salter had the lone score for PCS in the tie match.