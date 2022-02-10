PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Dothan boys defeat Eufaula

Dothan defeated Eufaula 7-2 on Thursday night in high school boys soccer as seven different Wolves scored a goal.

Mason Roe, Antoine Delrieux, Noah Donner, Kevin Calderon, Brandon Newsome, Paulensky Philemond and Chritian Hernandez each scored.

Wesley Farmer and Hernandez each had an assist.

Carlos Flores made three saves in goal.

For Eufaula, Mario Martinez and Brayan Hernandez had a goal each.

G.W. Long 7, Pike County 6: Risdon McCraney scored four goals and Tanner Patton had two goals and an assist to lead G.W. Long boys to a 7-6 win.

Sammy Foote added the other goal. Austin McDaniel had two assists and Nick Laurilla and Landon German had one assist each.

Brayden Jordan had 12 saves in goal for the Rebels.

Southern Shootout

Enterprise 4, Thompson 3: The Wildcats overcame an early 2-0 deficit to take a 4-3 win with Drew Suter scored with less than 13 minutes left off an assist from Stephane Pejon to give EHS the lead.