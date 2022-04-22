 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Dothan boys fall to Auburn

The Dothan boys soccer team fell to Auburn 1-0 on Friday.

Keith Stampley had six saves in goal for the Wolves (14-3-1).

