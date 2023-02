The Dothan boys soccer team defeated LaGrange (Ga.) 4-3 on Saturday but lost to Huntsville 3-0 in the Rick Grammer Invitational in Vestavia Hills.

In the win, Mason Roe had three goals and Christian Hernandez had one. Paulensky Philemond had one assist. Blake Rouse had eight saves in goal.

In the loss to Huntsville, Rouse had five saves in goal and Alessio Nuzzo had one.

The Wolves are now 3-1.