Prep soccer roundup: Dothan boys, Providence Christian teams earn wins

William McCarthy and Wolensky St. Jean had two goals each and McCarthy added an assist to lead Dothan’s season-opening 6-1 win over Carroll on Monday night in high school soccer.

Stuard Garcia and Wesley Farmer added a goal each.

Providence Christian 10, Charles Henderson 0: Sam Prim scored four goals and Luke Fripp had two goals and five assists to lead the win in the Eagles’ season opener Monday night

Ben McClurkin had two goals and Colin Doherty one for PCS.

Girls Soccer

Providence Christian 5, Eufaula 1: Morgan Bienvenue scored three goals and Lydia Rich and Morgan Stickler one each to lead PCS (1-1) in the win Monday night.

Mackenzie Glover scored for Eufaula off an assist from Jordan Daniels.