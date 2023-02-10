The Dothan boys soccer team claimed a 2-0 win over Florence in the opening day of the Rick Grammer Invitational in Vestavia Hills on Friday.

Wesley Farmer and Mason Roe scored the two goals with assists from Paulensky Philemond and Ty Powell.

Blake Rouse and Alessio Nuzzo split time in goal. Rouse had seven saves and Nuzzo two.

Daphne boys 2, Enterprise 1: Daphne scored on a free kick with 30 seconds left to beat Enterprise 2-1 in second day action of the Southern Shootout in Foley.

Mateo Lorenzo had the Enterprise goal off an assist from Drew Suter.