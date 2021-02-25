Prep soccer roundup: Dothan girls defeat Houston Academy

Caroline Ezzell scored both of the goals for Dothan during a 2-1 win over Houston Academy in girls soccer on Thursday.

Maria Wharton led the defense with 12 takeaways. Jenna Grace had seven takeaways. Anika Kindred had five saves in goal.

Headland boys 5, Dale County 0: Eli Hudspeth got the shutout in goal and recorded four saves.

Jacob King had two goals, one coming on a penalty kick. Wyatt Farrar and Alex Pongonis each added a goal and Maria Martinez scored on a PK.

Andalusia boys 9, G.W. Long 0: For the Warriors, Brayden Jordan had 10 saves.

Houston Academy JV girls 4, Carroll 0: Bennett Amason scored two goals and Katie Langford and Mary Helen Mendheim added a goal each for the Raiders.

Avery Havas got the shutout in goal.

Providence Christian JV girls 8, Eufaula 2: Morgan Bienvenue scored four goals to lead the Eagles.

Anna Beth Townsend scored two and Mary Beth Arnold and Sydney Warren one each.