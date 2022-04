Jaelyn Ashendorf scored two goals and Taylor Daniel, Marah Delgado, Aubrey Harrell, Shelby Kirkland and Lauren Yu each tallied a goal for Dothan in a 7-0 win over Northside Methodist Academy on Saturday.

Delgado, Irma Montiel, Emma Yu and Lauren Yu each had an assist.

Moriah Hogans got the shutout in goal. Maggie Benton led the defense with six takeaways. Caroline Ezzell had five takeaways.