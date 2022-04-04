PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Dothan girls down Carroll, Dothan boys beat Smiths Station

The Dothan girls soccer team defeated Carroll 4-1 on Senior Night as Claudia Morgan scored two goals to lead the way.

Marah Delgado and Mikaela Evenhuis each added a goal. Taylor Daniel, Brenna Pfister and Lauren Yu had an assist. Anika Kindred had six saves in goal.

For Carroll, Emmy Ganey scored its lone goal assisted by Abby Doremus.

Varsity Boys

Dothan 6, Smiths Station 1: Mason Roe and Thomas Dowd each scored two goals for the Wolves, who improved to 13-2-1 overall and 4-1 in region play.

Noah Danner added a goal and the Wolves got one own goal.

Antoine Delrieux had two assists, while Isaac Price and Roe each had one assists.

Enterprise 4, Stanhope Elmore 0: After a scoreless first half, the Wildcats erupted with four second-half goals to take the win.

Diego Rodriguez, Mateo Ramirez, Stephane Pejon and Lincoln Lascano had the goals. Robert Suter, Lascano and Diego Sammur had an assist each.

Jonah Sidanycz had one save in goal and Cody Kirk three saves for EHS.

Junior Varsity

Enterprise boys 5, Stanhope Elmore 1: Chase Perry and Jose Segura both had two goals and Robin Javier added one for the Wildcats.

Jose Segura delivered two assists and Cristian Calixtro had one assist.

Sean Medina had one save in goal

Dothan boys 8, Smiths Station 1: Diego Hollis had two goals for the Wolves.

Christian Hernandez, Blake Rouse, Kase Cole, George Brannon, Charlie Kaston and Gavin Hendershott each had one goal.

Rouse had three assists and Charlie Ezzell had two assists.

Gabriel Medina and Keith Stampley split time in goal.

The JV Wolves improved to 7-0-2.