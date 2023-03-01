Lauren Yu scored two goals and four others added one each as the Dothan girls soccer team defeated Enterprise 6-3 in a Class 7A, Area 3 match at Rip Hewes Stadium on Tuesday night.

Jae Ashendorf, Taylor Daniel, Marah Delgado and Shelby Kirkland each added a goal. Ashendorf, Daniel, Kirkland and Caroline Ezzell each had an assist.

Shariza Klinger led the defense with six takeaways. Ashendorf and Irma Montiel each had five takeaways. Moriah Hogans got the win in the goal.

The Lady Wolves are now 4-3 overall, 2-0 in area play.

Providence Christian 6, Carroll 0: Anna Beth Townsend and Morgan Bienvenu both had the hat trick of three goals to lead the PCS win.

Morgan Stickler, Clara Mixson and Bienvenu had an assist each.

Reagan Stevens had the shutout in goal.

Houston Academy 10, New Brockton 0: Maci Caldwell earned five goals and Camille Reeves three to lead Houston Academy’s win.

Katie Langford and Brinley Harrell both scored one goal. Sara Anne Eldridge and Bennett Amason had assists. Maggie Renshaw had a clean slate in goal.

On Friday, Houston Academy defeated Dale County 10-0 with Caldwell and Reeves also earning five and three goals, respectively. Abby Caldwell and Skye Mathews had a goal each.

Reeves and Eldridge had an assist each and Renshaw had the shutout in goal.

Northside Methodist 10, G.W. Long 0: Kenzie Kraemer saves 22 shots in goal for Long in the loss.

Boys

Providence Christian 2, Carroll 1: Luke Fripp scored 13 seconds into the match and Davis Bolton scored in the second half off an assist from Charlie Leger to lead Providence Christian.

Houston Academy 10, New Brockton 0: Nate Selig had three goals and an assist and Lucius Renshaw had two goals and four assists to lead the Raiders (7-1-1, 2-0) in Class 1A-3A, Area 2 win.

George Zeron had two goals and JC Peacock, Emmett Payne and Zein Kesserwani had a goal each. Riggs Hickey had two assists and Zeron, Peacock and Andrew Gil had one each.

G.W. Long 4, Northside Methodist 0: Romah Daniels, McDaniel, Risdon McCraney and Nate McLean had a goal each for the Rebels in the shutout win.

Austin Kerchner had 14 saves in goal.

Dale County 4, Andalusia 1: Ethan Grissom had two goals and Christian Hernandez and DeMarkus Smith both had one goal to lead Dale County.

Dallas Headstrom had one assist.

Junior Varsity

Dothan girls 1, Enterprise 0: Ellisia Rambo scored the goal on a Catherine Farmer assist.

The Wolves defense was led by Maya Swope and Nala Werts. Brianna Crews had the shutout in goal.