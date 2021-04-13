Prep Soccer Roundup: Dothan girls down Enterprise on last penalty kick

Irma Montiel scored on the final penalty kick in the first shootout to give the Dothan girls a win over Enterprise in high school soccer action Tuesday night at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise.
The teams finished scoreless through regulation and the two overtime periods, forcing the Class 7A, Area 3 contest to the five-player shootout.
Both teams had scored three goals going to the last shot attempt by Dothan. Montiel scored on that attempt to give Dothan a 4-3 advantage in the shootout.
Anika Kindred, who had 21 saves in goal in regulation and the overtime period, saved one penalty kick. Enterprise also had another PK go wide.
Maria Wharton, Caroline Ezzell and Aubrey Harrell scored the first three penalty kicks for Dothan. Summer Burress, Bailey Jackson and Emma Avery made penalty kicks for Enterprise, which missed on its second and third shots.
The outcome pushes Dothan into the area with a 2-1 record heading into the final match on Friday at Prattville (1-2). Enterprise dropped to 2-2. If Dothan beats Prattville, the Wolves win the area title and Enterprise is runner-up for the state playoffs. However, a Prattville win forces a three-way tie with the two playoff spots decided on tiebreakers.
Carroll girls 3, Houston Academy 0: The Lady Eagles raced out to an early 2-0 lead and added a goal just after halftime for the 3-0 win
Emmy Ganey scored the first goal on an assist from Emma Edler. Laynie Recor scored the final goals assisted by Ganey and Victoria Jester.
Ashlyn Yarbrough earned the shutout in goal with eight saves. Alayna Yarbrough, Emilee Pedroza, Audrey McDonald, Savannah Pedroza and Jester led a strong defensive effort for Carroll (14-1-1).
Houston Academy boys 5, Carroll 1: Ethan Morales had two goals and Braden Phillipps, Greg Sexton and Grant Dalton had one goal each to lead Houston Academy’s win.
Lucius Renshaw had two assists and Conner Henexson, Sexton and Phillipps had one assist each.
Liam Stjernstrom had four saves in goal.
Trinity girls 6, Providence Christian 0: The Providence Christian girls fell on the road at Trinity.
Trinity boys 4, Providence Christian 0: The Providence Christian boys lost to Trinity 4-0 on the road in Montgomery.
Eufaula boys 5, Russell County 2: The Tigers earned the area runner-up spot for the Class 6A playoffs with a 5-2 win over Russell County.
Mario Martinez, Zavionce Brown, Luis Gutierrez-Diaz, Keonce Ford and Josh Peterson had a goal each for EHS.
Eufaula girls 5, Russell County 1: Eufaula took the area runner-up for the Class 6A state playoffs behind a 5-1 win at Russell County.