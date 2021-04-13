Prep Soccer Roundup: Dothan girls down Enterprise on last penalty kick

Irma Montiel scored on the final penalty kick in the first shootout to give the Dothan girls a win over Enterprise in high school soccer action Tuesday night at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise.

The teams finished scoreless through regulation and the two overtime periods, forcing the Class 7A, Area 3 contest to the five-player shootout.

Both teams had scored three goals going to the last shot attempt by Dothan. Montiel scored on that attempt to give Dothan a 4-3 advantage in the shootout.

Anika Kindred, who had 21 saves in goal in regulation and the overtime period, saved one penalty kick. Enterprise also had another PK go wide.

Maria Wharton, Caroline Ezzell and Aubrey Harrell scored the first three penalty kicks for Dothan. Summer Burress, Bailey Jackson and Emma Avery made penalty kicks for Enterprise, which missed on its second and third shots.

The outcome pushes Dothan into the area with a 2-1 record heading into the final match on Friday at Prattville (1-2). Enterprise dropped to 2-2. If Dothan beats Prattville, the Wolves win the area title and Enterprise is runner-up for the state playoffs. However, a Prattville win forces a three-way tie with the two playoff spots decided on tiebreakers.