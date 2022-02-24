PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Dothan girls, Enterprise boys win soccer matches

Dothan and Enterprise teams split in Class 7A, Area 3 high school action on Thursday night at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

The Dothan girls claimed a 7-0 win in the opener the Wildcats taking the boys game 4-3.

In the girls contest, Marah Delgado and Lauren Yu scored two goals each, while Caroline Ezzell, Aubrey Harrell and Shelby Kirkland each added a goal for Dothan. Taylor Daniel, Shariza Klinger and Claudia Morgan each had an assist along with Ezzell, Harrell and Kirkland.

Maggie Benton led the defense with seveb takeaways. Jaelyn Ashendorf and Ezzell each with six takeaways. Anika Kindred got the shutout in goal.

The Enterprise boys seized a 4-1 lead early in the second half and held off a Dothan rally for the victory.

Minjae Kim had two goals and Payton Polidore and Diego Sammur had one each for EHS (4-2, 1-0). Drew Suter, Sammur and Stephanie Pejon had an assist each.

Jonah Sidanycz had 11 saves in goal for EHS.

For Dothan (5-2-1, 1-1), Mason Roe earned two goals and an assist for a Noah Donner score. Wesley Farmer and Paulensky Philemond had an assist each on Roe’s goals.