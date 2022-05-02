 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Dothan girls, Enterprise fall to Auburn in state playoffs

  • Updated
New soccer logo

Auburn converted three of their five corner kicks for scores to beat Dothan 5-1 in a Class 7A girls first-round state playoff match Monday night in Auburn.

Dothan finished the season with an 8-8-3 record.

Marah Delgado scored the Dothan girls after picking off a back pass.

Anika Kindred had 13 saves for the Wolves.

Boys Soccer

Auburn 3, Enterprise 0: Enterprise boys soccer season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Auburn in a Class 7A boys first-round state playoff match Monday night in Auburn.

Enterprise finished the season with an 11-9-3 record.

Jonah Sidanycz earned seven saves in goal for the Wildcats.

