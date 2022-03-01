PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Dothan girls fall to top-ranked Montgomery Academy

The Dothan High School varsity girls soccer team lost 4-2 to top ranked Montgomery Academy on Tuesday.

For Dothan, Marah Delgado and Lauren Yu each had a goal and an assist. Jaelyn Ashendorf led the defense with five takeaways.

Anika Kindred had 11 saves in goal. Two of Montgomery Academy’s goals were scored on penalty kicks and one was an on goal.

The Lady Wolves play an important area game against Prattville this Friday at 7 p.m. at Westgate.

Houston Academy girls 3, Northside Methodist 2: Camille Reeves had two goals and Maci Caldwell for HA.

Reeves, Sarah Anne Eldridge and Brinley Harroll had one assist each.

Lainey Hilson had five saves in goal.

Houston Academy boys 10, Northside Methodist 0: Lucius Renshaw had four goals and three assists to lead the HA win.

Caleb Hubbard and Charlie Knowles had two goals each and Greg Sexton and Nate Selig one goal and two assists each. Luke Fernandez had three assists.

Liam Stjernstrom had six saves in goal for HA.