PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Dothan girls tie Smiths Station

The Dothan varsity girls soccer team tied Smiths Station 1-1 on Tuesday night.

Caroline Ezzell scored the Lady Wolf goal.

The Wolves travel to Auburn on Monday for the opening round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

Enterprise girls 3, Houston Academy 1: Enterprise defeated Houston Academy 3-1 in high school girls soccer action on Tuesday night.

Camille Reeves scored the Houston Academy goal. Lainey Hilson had seven saves in goal for the Raiders.

The match was the season finale for both teams. Enterprise finished 7-7-1 and HA 5-8-1.

Dothan JV girls 4, Smiths Station 0: The DHS JV girls team defeated Smiths Station 4-0 on Tuesday.

Ellisia Rambo scored two goals and Tanita Mosley and Aliyah Richards each scored a goal. Ava Bell led the defense with five takeaways. Aliya Griffin got the shutout in goal.