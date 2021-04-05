Prep Soccer Roundup: Dothan High girls defeat previously unbeaten Carroll

The Dothan High School Varsity girls soccer team defeated the Class 5A state ranked and undefeated Carroll Eagles by a score of 4-0.

The first goal was a scrum in front of the Carroll goal and was a combined effort of scoring by Jaelyn Ashendorf and Lucy Rodriguez. Irma Montiel, Lauren Yu and Maria Wharton each had a goal.

Wharton also led the defense with 14 takeaways. Caroline Ezzell had 10 takeaways and Dallas Pfister had 7 takeaways.

Anika Kindred got the shutout in the goal.

For Carroll, Alayna Yarbrough had seven takeaways while Emilee Pedroza had four. Carroll is now 13-1-1.

Carroll boys 10, Dale County 0: The Eagles won their 10th straight game after a season-opening loss and tie in the first two and improved to 7-0 in Class 4A-5A, Area 3 action with a 10-0 win over Dale County on Monday night.

Blake Johnson and Brayden Gilbert scored three goals each, while Will White added two goals. Brandon Lucky and Vraj Prajapati scored the other two Carroll goals.