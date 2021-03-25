 Skip to main content
Prep Soccer Roundup: Dothan JV boys edge Providence Christian
Prep Soccer Roundup: Dothan JV boys edge Providence Christian

  Updated
  • 0
Dothan JV boys 2, Providence Christian 1: Nate Kirsch had a goal and assisted on Brandon Newsome’s goal for Dothan. Adyn Richards had an assist on the Kirsch score.

Keith Stampley had seven saves for Dothan.

Enterprise JV boys 6, Houston Academy 4: Diego Rodriguez scored three goals and had an assist to lead Enterprise junior boys win.

Northside JV girls 11, Dothan Prep 1: Dana Cool scored four goals and Sydney Freeman and Presley Kinney three each and Samantha Davis one in the NMA win.

Davey Gomez and Kendrett Green added a goal for Enterprise, which also got an own goal from HA.

Carter Lascano, Drew Suter, Green and Gomez added an assist each.

