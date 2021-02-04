 Skip to main content
Prep soccer roundup: Dothan JV girls get opening victory
 Lauren Yu scored five goals and Irma Montiel added two to lead the Dothan Wolves JV girls team to a 11-1 season-opening win over Houston Academy.

Marah Delgado, Claudia Morgan, Jaelyn Ashendorf and Anna Weathers added a goal each. Weathers also contributed three assists, Delgado added two assists and Morgan and Andrea Briseno each had one assist.

Maggie Benton, Jenna Grace, and Ashendorf all had six takeaways to lead the defense.

Northside Methodist JV girls 2, Providence Christian 2: Nicole Williams scored on a corner kick from Dana Cool and Sydney Freeman scored off an assist from Josie Faison for the NMA scores. Aliyah Griffin was in goal for the Knights with Mary Claire Morgan and Addie Forrester leading the defense.

