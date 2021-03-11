Prep soccer roundup: Dothan Lady Wolves get victory

Anika Kindred earned a shutout in goal in Dothan's 3-0 win over Northside Methodist Academy and got defensive help from Maria Wharton with 15 takeaways, Caroline Ezzell with 10 and Irma Montiel with eight.

Ezzell, Aubrey Harrell and Victoria Zlotea each had a goal and Taylor Daniel had one assist to power the offense.

Carroll girls 9, Booker T Magnet 0: In Montgomery, the Lady Eagles raced to a 7-0 halftime lead en route to the win.

Julia Adams scored twice while Victoria Jester, Emilee Pedroza, Alayna Yarbrough, Claire Brauer, Abigail Tanner, Ashley Cairns and Emmy Ganey all added a goal. Yarbrough and Emma Edler each had two assists while Cairns, Adams, Jester, Millan Tharp, Jordan Culp and Haylee Kellum all recorded an assist. The 10 assists include the rare double assist on a Yarbrough corner kick, headed by Adams for the Jester goal. Sydney Bishop and Yarbrough earned the shutout in goal. Carroll improved to 9-0-1 on the season.

Enterprise boys 7, Eufaula 0: Enterprise defeated Eufaula for the second time in the week, winning by an identical 7-0 score on Thursday.