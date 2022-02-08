PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Dothan teams open season with victories

The Dothan girls soccer team took a narrow 1-0 win over Northside Methodist, while the Wolves’ boys team routed Eufaula 11-1 on Tuesday night.

In the girls match, Shelby Kirkland scored the lone goal on an assist from Taylor Daniel with 12 minutes left in the first half. Caroline Ezzell led the Dothan defense with eight takeaways and Anika Kindred earned the shutout in goal.

Dothan boys 11, Eufaula 1: Both Wesley Farmer and Noah Donner had three goals and an assist, while Paulensky Philemond had two goals and two assists to lead Dothan boys.

Jesus Bautista had two goals and Mason Roe had one goal and two assists. Antoine Delrieux had two assists and Isaac Price and Alessio Nuzzo had one assist each.

Carlos Flores had three saves in goal.

Mario Martinez scored the goal for Eufaula.