Prep Soccer roundup: Eight players score in Carroll girls rout of Stanhope

Eight different Lady Eagles scored goals led by Emmy Ganey’s two goals and two assists in leading Carroll to a 9-0 win over Stanhope Elmore Friday night in high school soccer action.
Tenley White, Laynie Recor, Emilee Pedroza, Aubrey McDonald, Claire Brauer, Savannah Pedroza and Alayna Yarbrough each had one goal.
Ashley Cairns had two assists and Victoria Jester, Emma Edler, Ashlyn Yarbrough and Audrey McDonald had one assist each for Carroll (11-0-1).
Dothan girls 0, Daphne 0 (Tie): Dothan finished in a tie at Daphne.
Anika Kindred had the shutout in goal and Maria Wharton led the defense with 12 takeaways.
Boys
Carroll 7, Andalusia 2: The Eagles moved to 4-0 in region play and 7-1-1 overall with a 7-2 win in Andalusia.
Blake Johnson scored three times, while Brayden Gilbert added two goals. Melo Gomez and Isaiah Riggins each added a goal. Devin Faulk earned the win in goal.
Providence Christian 10, Pike County 0: Daniel Murray and Charlie Leger both had two goals to lead Providence.
Noah Fripp, Sam Prim, Davis Bolton, William Morton, John Jeter and Colin Doherty had one goal each.
Late Thursday
Soccer
Dothan boys 5, Eufaula 1: Alan Flores and Stuard Garcia had two goals each to lead Dothan over Eufaula in high school soccer action Thursday night.
Wolensky St. Jean earned a goal and also had an assist. Joshua Smith added an assist.
For Eufaula, Mario Martinez scored the Tiger goal.
G.W. Long boys 4, Headland JV 3: The Rebels rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to take the win.
Austin McDaniel scored two goals and Logan McDaniel and Risdon McCraney one each. Sammy Foote, Tanner Patton and Brayden Whitehead had an assist each for G.W. Long.
Brayden Jordan had six saves in goal.
Headland goals were by Wyatt Farrar, Karson Bjurman and Mark Foster. Kirtis Sliger had 15 saves for the Rams.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian boys 4, Dothan 2: Luke Fripp scored three goals and Davis Bolton had one for the Eagles, who improved to 8-0 on the season.
For Dothan, Colton Payne and Nate Kirsch had a goal each.