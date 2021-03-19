Prep Soccer roundup: Eight players score in Carroll girls rout of Stanhope

Eight different Lady Eagles scored goals led by Emmy Ganey’s two goals and two assists in leading Carroll to a 9-0 win over Stanhope Elmore Friday night in high school soccer action.

Tenley White, Laynie Recor, Emilee Pedroza, Aubrey McDonald, Claire Brauer, Savannah Pedroza and Alayna Yarbrough each had one goal.

Ashley Cairns had two assists and Victoria Jester, Emma Edler, Ashlyn Yarbrough and Audrey McDonald had one assist each for Carroll (11-0-1).

Dothan girls 0, Daphne 0 (Tie): Dothan finished in a tie at Daphne.

Anika Kindred had the shutout in goal and Maria Wharton led the defense with 12 takeaways.

Boys

Carroll 7, Andalusia 2: The Eagles moved to 4-0 in region play and 7-1-1 overall with a 7-2 win in Andalusia.

Blake Johnson scored three times, while Brayden Gilbert added two goals. Melo Gomez and Isaiah Riggins each added a goal. Devin Faulk earned the win in goal.

Providence Christian 10, Pike County 0: Daniel Murray and Charlie Leger both had two goals to lead Providence.