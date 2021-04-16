Prep Soccer Roundup: Enterprise boys edge Dothan; win area title

Jaden Polidore scored off an assist from Jackson Odom with 11:28 left in the second half for the only score as Enterprise boys soccer team defeated Dothan 1-0 to win the Class 7A, Area 3 title.

With the Wildcats (7-5-1, 3-1) will host the first round of the 7A state playoffs either April 26-27. Dothan (7-9-2, 1-3) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Jonah Sidanycz had four saves in goal in recording the shutout and Matt Sheahan led the defensive effort, preventing several Dothan goal opportunities.

Prattville girls 2, Dothan 0: Dothan girls had a chance to earn a state playoff spot, but lost at Prattville 2-0, forcing the area into a three-way tie.

Enterprise and Prattville won the tiebreakers for the two playoff spots, leaving Dothan on the outside.

Dothan finished the season 6-4-1.

Providence Christian boys 10, Goshen 0: Ben McClurkin, Sam Prim and Thomas Mayhall had two goals each and Luke Fripp had a goal and delivered five assists in the PCS win.

Colin Doherty, Noah Fripp and Daniel Murray had a goal each.