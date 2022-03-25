PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys fall to Davidson

Minjae Kim scored the lone goal for Enterprise a 4-1 loss to Davidson at Wildcat Stadium Friday afternoon.

Jonah Sidanycz had seven saves in goal for EHS.

Enterprise JV boys 1, Davidson 0: Jackson Hopper scored on a goal less than three minutes into the match and it stood for the rest of the match. Brian Gomez had an assist on the score.

Sean Medina had one save in goal.

Late Thursday

Girls

Prattville 2, Enterprise 0: The Wildcats were shutout on the road in Prattville in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.

The Wildcats had eight shots on goal, but couldn’t score.

Lizzy Joreski had a busy night in goal, saving 19 shots. Defensively, Arianne Siegel and Lauren Kinney had eight steals each and Madeline Holmes, Kaylee Richardson, Jordan Parker and Reagan Eagle had six each. Brooke Parker and Evelyn Holmes-Smith had five steals each.

Montgomery Catholic 2, Providence Christian 1: Anna Beth Townsend scored the Providence Christian goal off a Morgan Stickler pass.

Boys

Andalusia 3, Northside Methodist 1: Carter Stevens scored the lone coach for the Knights on a header off a corner kick.

Montgomery Catholic 1, Providence Christian 0: The Eagles fell on the road at Montgomery Catholic 1-0.