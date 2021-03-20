Prep soccer roundup: Enterprise boys fall to Prattville

Enterprise fell in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest at Prattville 3-0 on Saturday, falling to 1-1 in area play. The Wildcats are now 4-4-1 overall.

Eufaula boys win two: Eufaula won a pair of Class 6A, Area 4 games over Valley Saturday, winning 7-0 and 9-0.

In the first game, Luis Gutierrez-Diaz scored three goals and Keonce Ford two. Mario Martinez and Job Rodriguez added a goal each.

In the second match, Josh Peterson, Martinez and Ford had two goals each, while Juan Gutierrez-Diaz and Luis Gutierrez-Diaz and Savan Patel scored a goal each.

Varsity Girls

Eufaula girls win two: Eufaula won two Class 6A, Area 4 games over Valley on Saturday, taking 2-0 and 3-0 shutout wins.

Jenna Morris had both goals to lead the opener. Arrianna Reeves had two goals and Kenzie Glover added the other in the second match.

Junior Varsity

Prattville boys 1, Enterprise 0: Prattville scored the only goal of the match with 2:30 left in the first half.

Dothan girls 6, Daphne 0: On Friday, Marah Delgado and Lauren Yu each had two goals for the Wolves. Brenna Pfister and Anna Weathers each scored a goal. Andrea Brisneo, Claudia Morgan, Delgado and Weathers each had an assist. Moriah Hogans had the shutout in goal.