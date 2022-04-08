PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Enterprise falls to Prattville in penalty shootout kicks

Enterprise lost a tough Class 7A, Area 3 match to Prattville on Friday night, losing in penalty shootout kicks 4-1 after the teams tied 3-3 during regulation and the two overtime periods.

Drew Suter scored two goals and Minjae Kim scored once in regulation. Diego Summer, Robert Suter and Kim had an assist each.

In the shootout, Kim missed on Enterprise’s first attempt before Stephane Pejon scored on the second attempt. Jackson Odom missed on the Wildcats’ third attempt. Prattville, meanwhile, scored on its first four attempts to win the shootout.

Jonah Sidanycz had five saves in goal for EHS.

Enterprise JV boys 3, Prattville 2: Jose Segura had two goals and Robin Javier one for Enterprise, which also got an own goal from Prattville.

Devin McConeghy and Cristian Calixtro had one assist each.

Sean Medina had six saves.