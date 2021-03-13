Prep soccer roundup: Enterprise girls go 1-1-1 at tournament

The Enterprise girls soccer team tied Cullman 2-2, lost to Bob Jones 3-1 and beat Springville 8-0 at the Shamrock Invitational in Cullman this weekend.

In the tie against Cullman, Sydney Garth and Evelyn Holmes-Smith scored a goal and assisted on the other’s goals. Madilyn Webb had 10 steals and Ashlyn Purvis nine. Lizzy Joreski had seven saves.

Holmes-Smith scored the lone goal against Bob Jones off an assist from Garth. Purvis had six steals and Joreski three saves.

In Saturday’s win over Springville, Holmes-Smith had three goals, Garth two goals and Summer Burress had a goal and delivered three assists. Purvis added a goal and an assist and Webb had a goal off an assist from Madeline Holmes. Defensively, Webb had five steals and Jaden Boland four steals.

Dothan boys 1, Prattville 0: Dothan won a Class 7A, Area 3 contest Friday night at Prattville, scoring the lone goal late in the match.

Noah Donner scored off an assist from Mason Roe with just under 10 minutes remaining. Carlos Flores had five saves in earning a shutout in goal.

Trinity girls 5, Providence Christian 0: The Providence Christian girls fell at home Friday to Trinity of Montgomery.