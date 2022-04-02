PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Enterprise ties Smiths Station

Staff Report
Robert Suter scored the lone Enterprise goal in a 1-1 tie against Smiths Station on Saturday.
Jonah Sidanycz, Enterprise’s goalie, had two saves.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Robert Suter scored the lone Enterprise goal in a 1-1 tie against Smiths Station on Saturday.
Jonah Sidanycz, Enterprise’s goalie, had two saves.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Providence Christian defeated G.W. Long 4-1 on Tuesday as Harrison Mims threw a three-hitter and also drove in a run with a double.
G.W. Long scored two runs in the top of the 11th inning to go ahead and held off Wicksburg in the bottom half for a 5-3 win in high school bas…
Wicksburg took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning and held on to defeat Houston Academy 4-3 on Thursday in high school baseball…
WICKSBURG – No fooling, on the first day of April the Houston Academy baseball team desperately needed to sweep a doubleheader and did so at W…
Houston Academy scored two runs in the first and third innings and four in the fifth to build a 7-run lead on way to an 8-3 win over Rehobeth …
Mason Steele and the Headland Rams had a big day on Wednesday – and celebrated an area-clinching victory in the process.
Providence Christian seized a 5-3 lead behind a two-run fourth inning and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh in upsetting Class …
Enterprise’s softball team took a pair of victories Monday in the opening day of the Gulf Coast Classic III Tournament in Gulf Shores.
Connor Cody’s run-scoring single gave Dothan a 5-4 win in nine innings over Mosley (Fla.) in high school baseball action Friday night in Panam…
WICKSBURG — Wicksburg defeated Houston Academy 5-3 in softball on Thursday as Kylie Barnes hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.