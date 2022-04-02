 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Enterprise ties Smiths Station

Robert Suter scored the lone Enterprise goal in a 1-1 tie against Smiths Station on Saturday.

Jonah Sidanycz, Enterprise’s goalie, had two saves.

