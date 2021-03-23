Prep soccer roundup: Ethan Morales scores seven more goals for HA

Ethan Morales scored seven goals for the third time this season and Grant Dalton earned three goals in helping Houston Academy stay unbeaten with a 10-0 win over Pike County in boys high school soccer action on Tuesday.

The seven goals for Morales gives him 41 goals, tying him for the 17th most in AHSAA boys soccer history, according to the high school association’s website. Morales scored five goals in HA’s other four matches. The Raiders are 7-0.

Lucius Renshaw helped set up Morales and Dalton, delivering four assists. Dalton and Charlie Knowles both had two assists and Braden Phillips and Caleb Hubbard had one assist each.

Eric Mendez earned two saves in a shutout in goal.

Northside Methodist JV girls 9, Dothan Prep 1: Dana Cool scored four goals and Sydney Freeman two to lead the Northside Methodist girls to a 9-1 win over Dothan Prep Academy.

Presley Kinney, Samantha Davis and Breanna Key had one goal each for NMA.

The NMA defense was led by Mary Claire Morgan and Addie Forrester.

Dothan JV girls 9, Houston Academy 0: Marah Delgado got a hat-trick scoring three goals and got an assist. Anna Weathers scored two goals and had two assists. Jaelyn Ashendorf, Andrea Briseno, Sophia Stewart and Lauren Yu each scored a goal. Ashendorf, Stewart and Arianna Torres each had an assist. Moriah Hogans got the shut out in the goal.