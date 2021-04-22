 Skip to main content
Prep Soccer Roundup: Eufaula boys advance to second round of playoffs
Prep Soccer Roundup: Eufaula boys advance to second round of playoffs

  • Updated
soccer logo

The Eufaula boys soccer team, behind four Mario Martinez goals, advanced to the second round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs with an 8-1 win Thursday over Park Crossing in Montgomery.

The Tigers will host McGill-Toolen at Tiger Stadium in the second-round match-up.

Josh Peterson earned two goals to with Martinez’s four scores. Keonce Ford and Juan Gutierrez-Diaz had one goal each.

Luis Gutierrez-Diaz and Job Rodriquez both had two assists and Ford and Juan Gutierrez-Diaz had one each.

William Ford had three saves in goal for EHS.

Regular Season

Northside Methodist girls 2, Providence Christian 2 (tie): Emily Odom scored both goals for Northside Methodist with Kelsey Wilkins and Presley Kinney both earning an assist each.

