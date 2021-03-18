Prep Soccer roundup: Flores, Garcia lead Dothan boys soccer over Eufaula

Alan Flores and Stuard Garcia had two goals each to lead Dothan over Eufaula 5-1 in high school soccer action Thursday night.

Wolensky St. Jean earned a goal and also had an assist. Joshua Smith added an assist.

For Eufaula, Mario Martinez scored the Tiger goal.

G.W. Long 4, Headland JV 3: The Rebels rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to take the win.

Austin McDaniel scored two goals and Logan McDaniel and Risdon McCraney one. Sammy Foote, Tanner Patton and Brayden Whitehead had an assist each for G.W. Long. Brayden Jordan had six saves in goal for Long.

Headland goals were by Wyatt Farrar, Karson Bjurman and Mark Foster. Kirtis Sliger had 15 saves for the Rams.

Junior Varsity

Providence Christian boys 4, Dothan 2: Luke Fripp scored three goals and Davis Bolton had one for the Eagles, who improved to 8-0 on the season.

For Dothan, Colton Payne and Nate Kirsch had a goal each.