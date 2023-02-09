Nate Selig scored five goals and Lucius Renshaw scored four as the Houston Academy boys soccer team defeated G.W. Long 10-1 on Thursday night in varsity action.
Sam Dennis added a goal for the Raiders (3-0) in the first region game of the season.
