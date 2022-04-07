PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: HA girls down Carroll

Maci Caldwell scored two goals and had an assist to lead Houston Academy to a 4-1 win over Carroll on Thursday night.

Sarah Anne Eldridge scored on a goal on a free kick and also distributed two assists. Brinley Harrell had the other HA goal.

Lainey Hilson had five saves in goal.

Carroll’s goal was scored by Abby Doremus, assisted by Sahara Moreno.

Enterprise 1, Prattville 0: Arianne Siegel scored on a penalty kick in the first half for the only score during a 1-0 Enterprise win over Prattville on Tuesday night.

Taylor Waters had 15 saves in goal for Enterprise and Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Siegel had 10 steals each and Brooke Parker seven.

Boys Soccer

Houston Academy wins by forfeit: Houston Academy won a boys soccer match when Pike County failed to show up for the Class 1A-3A, Region 2 contest.