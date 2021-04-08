Prep Soccer Roundup: HA’s Morales scores state record 12 goals in 17-0 Raider soccer win

Houston Academy boys soccer player Ethan Morales set an AHSAA state record Thursday night, scoring 12 goals during a 17-0 win over New Brockton in a Class 1A-3A Region 2 contest.

Morales’ scoring assault broke the previous record of nine accomplished three previous times, according to the AHSAA website with the last by Tyrell Price of Chilton County against Thomasville in 2019.

Overall, HA had 16 assists, which also set an AHSAA record, surpassing the listed mark on the AHSAA website of 10 by Vestavia Hills in 1997.

Braden Phillips added three goals and Greg Sexton and Conner Henexson added a goal each in the HA landslide win.

Lucius Renshaw earned four assists, Sexton three assists and Henexson and Morales two assists each. Phillipps, Thomas Barron, Nate Selig, Andrew Gil and Charlie Knowles had one assist each.

Eric Mendez earned two saves to record a shutout in goal.

Houston Academy girls 10, New Brockton 0: Amelia Eldridge had three goals, while Frances Fabbrini and Brinley Harrell had two each. Kate Moore, Lucy Jeffcoat and Mary Helen Mendheim had one goal each.