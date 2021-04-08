 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Soccer Roundup: HA’s Morales scores state record 12 goals in 17-0 Raider soccer win
0 comments
top story

Prep Soccer Roundup: HA’s Morales scores state record 12 goals in 17-0 Raider soccer win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
soccer logo

Houston Academy boys soccer player Ethan Morales set an AHSAA state record Thursday night, scoring 12 goals during a 17-0 win over New Brockton in a Class 1A-3A Region 2 contest.

Morales’ scoring assault broke the previous record of nine accomplished three previous times, according to the AHSAA website with the last by Tyrell Price of Chilton County against Thomasville in 2019.

Overall, HA had 16 assists, which also set an AHSAA record, surpassing the listed mark on the AHSAA website of 10 by Vestavia Hills in 1997.

Braden Phillips added three goals and Greg Sexton and Conner Henexson added a goal each in the HA landslide win.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lucius Renshaw earned four assists, Sexton three assists and Henexson and Morales two assists each. Phillipps, Thomas Barron, Nate Selig, Andrew Gil and Charlie Knowles had one assist each.

Eric Mendez earned two saves to record a shutout in goal.

Houston Academy girls 10, New Brockton 0: Amelia Eldridge had three goals, while Frances Fabbrini and Brinley Harrell had two each. Kate Moore, Lucy Jeffcoat and Mary Helen Mendheim had one goal each.

Moore had three assists, Sarah Anne Eldridge two and Harrell, Fabbrini and Maci Caldwell had one assist each.

Lainey Hinson had the shutout in goal.

Fairhope boys 5, Dothan 3: Mason Roe and Alan Flores had a goal and an assist each for Dothan in the loss. Wesley Farmer scored the other DHS goal.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert