Prep Soccer Roundup: Headland boys win season opener

In its first match of the season after COVID and weather issues, Headland defeated Greenville 4-0 on Tuesday night in boys high school soccer action.

Justin Tran, Alex Pongonis, John McKee and Steven Miller had a goal each for the Rams. Miller also delivered two assists.

Carroll boys 2, Northside Methodist 0: Tony Sasser and Will White scored once each for Carroll (2-1-1), while Jakerion Ware had the shutout in goal and Brandon Lucky earned six steals on defense.

Carroll girls 4, Northside Methodist 0: On senior night in Ozark, the Lady Eagles improved to 5-0 on the season.

Savannah Pedroza, Emilee Pedroza, Laynie Recor and Emma Edler each scored for Carroll. Emily Ann Ganey, Savannah Pedroza and Shelby Weeks each had one assist.

Ashlyn Yarbrough earned the shutout in goal with eight saves. Alayna Yarbrough, Julia Adams, Victoria Jester and Edler led the defense.

Dothan boys 2, Smiths Station 2 (tie): The Wolves ended in a tie with Smiths Station at home at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

Alan Flores and Stuard Garcia had goals Dothan with assists from Wolensky St. Jean and Noah Donner.