Prep Soccer Roundup: Headland falls to Andalusia; HA teams lose to Trinity

Prep Soccer

Andalusia boys 3, Headland 2: The Rams fell to Andalusia, falling to 4-2 in Class 4A-5A, Area 3.

Justin Tran scored both goals with one assist each by Jacob King and Wyatt Farrar.

Scoring for Andalusia were Cason Clark, Gage Theus, and James Posey.

Trinity boys 4, Houston Academy 0: Houston Academy was shut out at home by Trinity in a Class 1A-3A, Region 2 contest. The Raiders are now 8-2 overall and 4-2 in region play.

Trinity girls 4, Houston Academy 0: The Houston Academy girls lost at home to Trinity 4-0 in a Class 1A-3A, Region 2 contest. The Raiders are now 3-5 overall and 1-3 in region play.

New Brockton boys 8, G.W. Long 4: The Gamecocks raced to a 4-0 lead and held off the Rebels.

For G.W. Long, Tanner Patton had two goals and Austin McDaniel and Risdon McCraney had one goal each. Landon German had eight saves in goal and Brayden Jordan 12 saves in goal.

Enterprise girls 8, Smiths Station 3: Enterprise broke open a 1-1 halftime tie with seven second half goals in improving to 5-7-1 on the season.