Prep Soccer Roundup: Headland falls to Andalusia; HA teams lose to Trinity

Prep Soccer
Andalusia boys 3, Headland 2: The Rams fell to Andalusia, falling to 4-2 in Class 4A-5A, Area 3.
Justin Tran scored both goals with one assist each by Jacob King and Wyatt Farrar.
Scoring for Andalusia were Cason Clark, Gage Theus, and James Posey.
Trinity boys 4, Houston Academy 0: Houston Academy was shut out at home by Trinity in a Class 1A-3A, Region 2 contest. The Raiders are now 8-2 overall and 4-2 in region play.
Trinity girls 4, Houston Academy 0: The Houston Academy girls lost at home to Trinity 4-0 in a Class 1A-3A, Region 2 contest. The Raiders are now 3-5 overall and 1-3 in region play.
New Brockton boys 8, G.W. Long 4: The Gamecocks raced to a 4-0 lead and held off the Rebels.
For G.W. Long, Tanner Patton had two goals and Austin McDaniel and Risdon McCraney had one goal each. Landon German had eight saves in goal and Brayden Jordan 12 saves in goal.
Enterprise girls 8, Smiths Station 3: Enterprise broke open a 1-1 halftime tie with seven second half goals in improving to 5-7-1 on the season.
Sydney Garth had four of the second-half goals and added two assists in the match. Evelyn Holmes-Smith scored two goals and had one assists. Kaylee Richardson scored off an assist from Jaden Boland and Summer Burress scored the final goal, off one of Garth’s assists. Madeline Holmes, Burress and Ashlyn Purvis also had an assist each.