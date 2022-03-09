PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Holmes-Smith goal in final seconds gives Enterprise girls soccer win

Evelyn Holmes-Smith tapped it in a goal on a loose ball with five seconds left in regulation to give the Enterprise girls soccer team a 2-1 win over Trinity on Tuesday night in Montgomery.

Holmes-Smith earned her score after Prattville’s goalkeeper deflected a long looping shot just outside the box by Kaylee Richardson.

Richardson scored Enterprise’s other goal in the match.

Carroll 2, Northside Methodist 1: In Ozark, Sahara Moreno headed the ball in on a cross from Emmy Ganey with 12 minutes left to give the Lady Eagles the lead.

Carroll opened the scoring on a Moreno goal assisted by Ganey midway in the first half. Northside Methodist answered quickly on a goal by Sydney Freeman to tie the game. It stayed tied until the late Moreno goal.

Ashlyn Yarbrough had nine saves in goal for Carroll. Savannah Pedroza, Emma Edler, Shelby Weeks and Laynie Recor each played well on defense.

Cora Faison had eight saves in goal for the Knights.

Houston Academy 10, New Brockton 0: Camille Reeves scored three goals and Elsie Shirley and Maci Caldwell earned two each to lead HA’s win. Sarah Anne Eldridge, Amelia Eldridge and Brinley Harroll had one goal each.

Harroll had two assists and Aubree Burley, Amelia Eldridge, Bennett Amason and Caldwell had one assist each.

Laniey Hilson had one save in recording the shutout in goals.

Boys

Montgomery Academy boys 4, Enterprise 0: The Wildcats had only four shots on goal in the loss to Montgomery Academy.

Jonah Sidanycz had seven saves in goal for EHS.

Houston Academy 10, New Brockton 0: Charlie Knowles scored five goals and added two assists, while Greg Sexton had two goals and one assist in the Raider win.

Lucius Renshaw, Cory Campbell and Nate Selig had a goal each with Selig earning two assists. Caleb Hubbard also had two assists, while Ryan Pfeiffer, Renshaw, Sexton and Luke Fernandez all had one assist each.

Liam Stjernstrom had three saves in goal for the shutout.

Carroll 2, Northside Methodist 2 (tie): Carroll was up 2-0 on goals by Brayden Gilbert and Isaiah Riggins, but NMA came back to tie it on goals from Carter Stevens and Nick Forant.

Junior Varsity

Montgomery Academy boys 1, Enterprise 0: The Wildcat boys lost a 1-0 decision to Montgomery Academy.