PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Houston Academy boys soccer lose, but make playoffs

Houston Academy boys soccer team lost Friday’s match, but won a tiebreaker for a state playoff berth off goal differential following a 2-1 loss to Montgomery Catholic at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

The Raiders (10-4, 7-3) will play open the playoffs at Bayside Academy on May 2 or 3.

In Friday’s loss, Adam Kesserwani scored the Raiders’ goal off an assist from Ryan Pfeiffer. Liam Stjernstrom had 14 saves in goal.

Montgomery Catholic girls 2, Houston Academy 0: The Raiders girls team fell short of a playoff spot after losing to Montgomery Catholic on Friday.

Lainey Hilson had nine saves in goal for HA (5-7-1, 4-4)

Auburn boys 1, Dothan 0: The Dothan boys soccer team fell to Auburn 1-0 on Friday.

Keith Stampley had six saves in goal for the Wolves (14-3-1).

Carroll girls 2, Elberta 1 (Saturday): Five different Lady Eagles scored in the win with Sahara Moreno, Savannah Pedroza, Ashlyn Yarbrough scoring in the first half and Emma Edler Abby Doremus in the second half.

Emmy Ganey had two assists, while Edie Chancey and Ashlyn Yarbrough had one each.

Doremus and Tenley White combined for the shutout in goal. Laynie Recor had seven steals and Shelby Weeks had five on defense.

With the win, Carroll finishes the regular season at 13-4-1. The Eagles host St. James on Thursday at 5:30 in the first round of the state playoffs.

Carroll girls 2, Elberta 1 (Friday): The Lady Eagles overcame a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1.

After a successful penalty kick for the Warriors, Sahara Moreno connected to tie the game before half. Emma Edler had the assist. Early in the second half, Moreno scored again this time assisted by Ashlyn Yarbrough.

Laynie Recor, Shelby Weeks, Millan Thorpe, Audrey McDonald and Savannah Pedroza led the defense. Jordan Culp earned the win in goal.

Carroll boys 5, Charles Henderson 0: Carroll boys took a 5-0 win over Charles Henderson to clinch the Class 4A-5A, Area 3 title.

Brayden Gilbert scored three goals and Abraham Khan and Holden Barefield scored each scored one. Devin Faulk earned the shutout in goal.

The Eagles will host LAMP in the first round of the state playoffs later in the week.