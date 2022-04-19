PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Houston Academy girls, boys both fall to Trinity

Soccer

Trinity girls 3, Houston Academy 1: Maci Caldwell scored the lone Houston Academy goal off an assist from Sarah Anne Eldridge in a Class 1A-2A-3A, Region 2 contest.

Lainey Hilson had 12 saves for the Raiders in goal.

Trinity boys 4, Houston Academy 2: Andrew Gil and Ryan Pfeiffer each scored a goal with Caleb Hubbard and Lucius Renshaw delivering an assist each for Houston Academy in the Class 1A-2A-3A, Region 2 loss.

Liam Stjernstrom had 13 saves in goal for HA.

Fairhope boys 3, Enterprise 2: Diego Sammur and Jackson Odom scored the two Enterprise goals in a tough loss to Fairhope.

Jonah Sidanycz had 11 saves in goal for the Wildcats. Edwin Hernandez had a good game defensively, clearing and preventing six goals and Lincoln Lascano had four clears/prevent goals.

G.W. Long boys 6, Greenville 4: Austin McDaniel scored three goals and Mason Foote, Risdon McCraney and Tanner Patton added one each in the Rebel win.

Nate McLean, Matthew Prichett, McDaniel, Patton and Cole Andrews had an assist each.

Carroll girls 7, New Brockton 0: Emma Edler scored three times with one assist, while Emmy Ganey had a goal and four assists to lead Carroll to the win (11-4-1). Laynie Recor, Savannah Pedroza and Sahara Moreno each scored for Carroll. Abby Doremus added two assists.