PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Houston Academy teams sweep Providence Christian

Houston Academy girls and boys teams both defeated city rival Providence Christian on Friday night at the Westgate Soccer Complex.
The HA girls took a 3-1 decision and the boys earned a 3-0 win.
In the girls contest, Maci Caldwell had a goal and an assist, while Brinley Harroll and Camille Reeves had one goal each. Lainey Hilson and Sarah Anne Eldridge had one assist each.
Hilson also had nine saves in goal.
In the boys match, Charlie Knowles had two goals and Greg Sexton one with Nate Selig, Ryan Pfeiffer and Luke Fernandez with one assist each.
Liam Stjernstrom had 10 saves in goal for the shutout.
Dothan boys down Prattville: The Dothan boys defeated Prattville 3-1 as Wesley Farmer, Antoine Delrieux and Mason Roe had a goal each with Thomas Dowd and Noah Donner earning an assist each.
Carlos Flores had six saves in goal.
Dothan girls falls to Prattville: Dothan girls fell to Prattville 5-4 in a sudden death shootout.
The teams played to a scoreless tie through regulation and overtime. Both teams made four of five in the first round of shootout with Lauren Yu, Aubrey Harrell, Jaelyn Ashendorf and Irma Montiel scoring for Dothan.
The match then went to sudden death kicks and Dothan’s Brenna Pfister missed her attempt and Prattville made their attempt to win the match.
Enterprise boys win two over JD: Enterprise won a pair of matches over Jeff Davis on Friday, winning both by 10-0 scores.
In the opening match, Drew Suter had four goals and Minjae Kim had two for EHS. Diego Rodriguez, Davey Gomez and Stephane Pejon added a goal each. An own goal by JD accounted for the other score. Peyton Polidore, William VonMahland, Dante Buchanan and Pejon had one assist each.
In the second match, Mateo Lorenzo and Kim had two goals each for Enterprise, which had 43 shots on goal in the match that lasted just under 65 minutes. Conrad Suter, Gomez, Lincoln Lascano, Robert Suter and Drew Suter scored a goal each. Lorenzo had three assists, Gomez two and Drew Suter and Diego Sammur had one assist each.
Jonah Sidanycz (first match) and Cody Kirk (second match) were the goalies for EHS, but neither had a save to deal with in the shutouts.
Carroll boys 4, Charles Henderson 0: In Troy, Devin Weaver scored twice to pace the Carroll boys soccer team to a 4-0 region win over Charles Henderson on Friday night.
Brayden Gilbert and Melo Gomez each scored for Carroll (4-1-1, 3-0).
Carroll girls 10, Eufaula 0: In Ozark, nine different Lady Eagles scored in the win.
Madelyne Little opened the scoring for Carroll by converting a penalty kick. Emma Edler scored consecutive goals and then Audrey McDonald, Savannah Pedroza, Sahara Moreno, Laynie Recor, Ally Lamberth, Ashlyn Yarbrough, Abby Doremus each added a goal.
Emmy Ganey had three assists while Millan Tharp, Shelby Weeks, Yarbrough, Moreno, Pedroza and Doremus each had one assist. Jordan Culp and Ashley Cairns combined for the shutout in goal for Carroll (6-1-1).
Junior Varsity
Dothan boys 2, Prattville 2 (tie): Will Moody and Ashton Payne had a goal each for Dothan with George Brannon and Cristian Hernandez both earning an assist.
Gabe Medina had six saves in goal.
Dothan girls 2, Prattville 0: Ellisia Rambo scored both goals off assists by Carter Grace Tessman. Ava Bell led the defense with four takeaways. Moriah Hogans got the shutout in goal.