PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Houston Academy teams sweep Providence Christian

The match then went to sudden death kicks and Dothan’s Brenna Pfister missed her attempt and Prattville made their attempt to win the match.

Enterprise boys win two over JD: Enterprise won a pair of matches over Jeff Davis on Friday, winning both by 10-0 scores.

In the opening match, Drew Suter had four goals and Minjae Kim had two for EHS. Diego Rodriguez, Davey Gomez and Stephane Pejon added a goal each. An own goal by JD accounted for the other score. Peyton Polidore, William VonMahland, Dante Buchanan and Pejon had one assist each.

In the second match, Mateo Lorenzo and Kim had two goals each for Enterprise, which had 43 shots on goal in the match that lasted just under 65 minutes. Conrad Suter, Gomez, Lincoln Lascano, Robert Suter and Drew Suter scored a goal each. Lorenzo had three assists, Gomez two and Drew Suter and Diego Sammur had one assist each.

Jonah Sidanycz (first match) and Cody Kirk (second match) were the goalies for EHS, but neither had a save to deal with in the shutouts.

Carroll boys 4, Charles Henderson 0: In Troy, Devin Weaver scored twice to pace the Carroll boys soccer team to a 4-0 region win over Charles Henderson on Friday night.