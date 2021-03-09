Prep Soccer Roundup: Morales continues scoring assault; HA downs Headland

Ethan Morales scored five goals, giving 22 in just four contests, as Houston Academy defeated Headland 8-0 on Tuesday in boys high school soccer action on Tuesday night.
Conner Henexson, Caleb Hubbard and Greg Sexton added a goal each.
Grant Dalton and Eli Sanera had two assists each, while Braden Phillipps, Lucius Renshaw, Henexson and Sexton had one assist each.
Eric Mendez had two saves in goal in the first half and Liam Stjernstrom had two saves in the second half.
Northside Methodist JV girls 4, Carroll 1: Presley Kinney had three goals and Joise Faison one to lead Northside Methodist.
Mary Claire Morgan and Addie Forrester led the Knights’ defense.
Savannah Pedroza scored the goal for Carroll.
Late Monday
Varsity
Dothan girls 2, Providence Christian 1: Taylor Daniel and Victoria Zlotea each scored a goal and Emma Yu had an assist for Dothan.
Maria Wharton led the defense with 11 takeaways. Caroline Ezzell and Irma Montiel’s each had seven takeaways and Dallas Pfister had six takeaways. Anika Kindred had seven saves in the goal.
Morgan Bienvenu scored the Providence Christian goal.
Enterprise boys 7, Eufaula 0: After leading just 1-0 at the half, Enterprise broke the match open with six second-half goals in beating Eufaula 7-0.
Ryan Parrott had the first-half tally. Jaden Polidore scored just 42 seconds in the second half and Jackson Odom, Edwin Gomez, Jason Bustamante, Dante Buchanan and Diego Sammur had the second half scores. Robert Suter, Stéphane Pejon, Buchanan and Sammur had an assist each.
Junior Varsity
Dothan JV girls 7, Providence Christian 1: Marah Delgado had a hat trick with three goals and added two assists to spark the Dothan win.
Shelby Kirkland scored two goals. Anna Weathers and Lauren Yu each scored a goal. Kirkland and Yu each had an assist.
Anna Beth Townsend scored on a penalty kick for Providence Christian.