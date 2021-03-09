Prep Soccer Roundup: Morales continues scoring assault; HA downs Headland

Ethan Morales scored five goals, giving 22 in just four contests, as Houston Academy defeated Headland 8-0 on Tuesday in boys high school soccer action on Tuesday night.

Conner Henexson, Caleb Hubbard and Greg Sexton added a goal each.

Grant Dalton and Eli Sanera had two assists each, while Braden Phillipps, Lucius Renshaw, Henexson and Sexton had one assist each.

Eric Mendez had two saves in goal in the first half and Liam Stjernstrom had two saves in the second half.

Northside Methodist JV girls 4, Carroll 1: Presley Kinney had three goals and Joise Faison one to lead Northside Methodist.

Mary Claire Morgan and Addie Forrester led the Knights’ defense.

Savannah Pedroza scored the goal for Carroll.

Late Monday

Varsity

Dothan girls 2, Providence Christian 1: Taylor Daniel and Victoria Zlotea each scored a goal and Emma Yu had an assist for Dothan.