Prep soccer roundup: Morales has another big game in HA victory

Ethan Morales scored seven goals on Friday, giving him 34 in just six matches on the season, in helping Houston Academy to a 10-0 win over New Brockton on Friday.

Lucius Renshaw, Greg Sexton and Conner Henexson all scored one goal for HA.

Grant Dalton and Caleb Hubbard had two assists, while Owen Dawson, Eli Sanera, Henexson, Morales and Sexton had one assist each.

HA goalkeeper Liam Stjernstrom saved two shots in earning a shutout.

Charles Henderson boys 3, Headland 1: Wyatt Farrar scored on an assist from Jacob King for Headland’s lone score.

Headland fell to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in area play with the loss.

Houston Academy girls 11, New Brockton 0: Maci Caldwell and Kate Moore both scored three goals and Frances Fabbrini two to lead Houston Academy’s win.

Abby Caldwell, Amelia Eldridge and Sarah Anne Eldridge scored one goal each.

Bennett Amason delivered three assists and MacKay Pfeiffer, Fabbrini and Abby Caldwell had two assists each. Brinley Harrell had one assist.

Lainey Hilson saved one shot and had a shutout in goal.