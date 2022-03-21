PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: NMA girls, Providence boys win

The Northside Methodist Academy girls soccer team defeated Providence Christian 2-0 on Monday.

Dana Cool and Ali Scott scored for the Knights. Scott and Sydney Freeman each had an assist.

Cora Faison earned the shutout in goal. Mary Morgan, Addie Forrester, Shannon Alvord and Anna Bull led the defense.

For Providence, Olivia Bruner made 11 saves in goal.

Providence Christian boys 5, Northside Methodist 0: Luke Fripp had three goals and two assists and Chris Dooling had nine saves in goal to record the shutout.

David Bolton and Layton Hagler each had a goal.

Enterprise boys 4, Montgomery Catholic 0: Diego Rodriguez had goals, while Mateo Lorenzo and Will VonMahland had one goal each for the Wildcats.

Robert Suter had an assist on the Lorenzo score.

Cody Kirk had two saves in goal for EHS.