PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: NMA girls win division of tournament

Rose, Regina

The Northside Methodist girls soccer team went 3-0 to win the Silver Division of the Island Cup Tournament Saturday in Gulf Shores.

The Knights beat the Fairhope JV 2-0 on Friday night and beat Leeds and Moody on Saturday, both by 4-0 scores.

Against Fairhope, Sydney Freeman and Presley Kinney had a goal each. Versus Leeds, Freeman, Dana Cool, Kinney and Emily Odom had a goal each. Against Moody, Odom and Cool both earned two goals.

Cora Faison recorded shutouts in all three games. Mary Claire Morgan, Addie Forrester, Lauren Marshall, Keyanna Stoval, Shannon Alvord and Anna Bull all had strong defensive efforts.

