Prep Soccer Roundup: Northside Methodist girls finish second at tournament
Prep Soccer Roundup: Northside Methodist girls finish second at tournament

  • Updated
The Northside Methodist girls soccer team finished in second place at the Island Cup Tournament in Gulf Shores after beating Alma Bryant 3-2 and finishing with a 2-1 record.

The Knights lost to Huntsville 10-0 early Saturday morning before beating Alma Bryant. They beat Gulf Shores 4-3 on Friday.

In Saturday’s win over Alma Bryant, Emily Odom had two goals and Presley Kinney one goal. Kelsey Wilkins had two assists and Kara Whitehead led the defense with several takeaways.

