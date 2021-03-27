Prep Soccer Roundup: Northside Methodist girls finish second at tournament

The Northside Methodist girls soccer team finished in second place at the Island Cup Tournament in Gulf Shores after beating Alma Bryant 3-2 and finishing with a 2-1 record.

The Knights lost to Huntsville 10-0 early Saturday morning before beating Alma Bryant. They beat Gulf Shores 4-3 on Friday.

In Saturday’s win over Alma Bryant, Emily Odom had two goals and Presley Kinney one goal. Kelsey Wilkins had two assists and Kara Whitehead led the defense with several takeaways.