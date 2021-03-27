Prep Soccer Roundup: Northside Methodist girls finish second at tournament

Staff Reports
The Northside Methodist girls soccer team finished in second place at the Island Cup Tournament in Gulf Shores after beating Alma Bryant 3-2 and finishing with a 2-1 record.
The Knights lost to Huntsville 10-0 early Saturday morning before beating Alma Bryant. They beat Gulf Shores 4-3 on Friday.
In Saturday’s win over Alma Bryant, Emily Odom had two goals and Presley Kinney one goal. Kelsey Wilkins had two assists and Kara Whitehead led the defense with several takeaways.
