PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: PCS girls along with HA and Eufaula boys all lose in playoffs

Providence Christian girls soccer season came to an end Tuesday with a 6-2 Class 1A-3A first-round playoff loss at Bayside Academy.

Morgan Bienvenu and Ciara Mixson scored the two Eagle goals. Anna Beth Townsend assisted on the Bienvenu score and Bienvenu assisted on the Mixson goal.

The Eagles finished the season with an 8-6 record.

Bayside Academy boys 5, Houston Academy 0: The Raiders fell on the road at Bayside Academy 5-0 in the opening round of the Class 1A-3A first state playoffs.

The Raiders trailed just 1-0 at halftime, but the Admirals pulled away in the second half.

Liam Stjernstrom had 15 saves in goal for the Raiders.

HA finishes the season with a 10-6 record.

St. Paul’s boys 5, Eufaula 0: Eufaula’s season came to an end with a shutout loss at home to St. Paul’s, 5-0 in a Class 6A second round match-up.