Prep soccer roundup: PCS girls, HA and Eufaula boys all eliminated

Staff Reports
The Providence Christian girls team fell in an AHSAA Class 1A-3A first-round playoff match on Tuesday night in Mobile to Cottage Hill 3-0.
Providence Christian finishes the season with a 8-7-3 record.
Bayside Academy boys 7, Houston Academy 0: The Houston Academy boys lost in the first round of the AHSAA Class 1A-3A state playoffs Tuesday to Bayside Academy in Daphne 7-0.
The Raiders finished the season with a 15-3 record.
McGill-Toolen boys 9, Eufaula 0: The Eufaula boys lost in the second round of the AHSAA Class 6A state playoffs Tuesday to McGill-Toolen 9-0.
Eufaula finishes the season with a 7-9-1 record.
