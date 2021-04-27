Prep soccer roundup: PCS girls, HA and Eufaula boys all eliminated

The Providence Christian girls team fell in an AHSAA Class 1A-3A first-round playoff match on Tuesday night in Mobile to Cottage Hill 3-0.

Providence Christian finishes the season with a 8-7-3 record.

Bayside Academy boys 7, Houston Academy 0: The Houston Academy boys lost in the first round of the AHSAA Class 1A-3A state playoffs Tuesday to Bayside Academy in Daphne 7-0.

The Raiders finished the season with a 15-3 record.

McGill-Toolen boys 9, Eufaula 0: The Eufaula boys lost in the second round of the AHSAA Class 6A state playoffs Tuesday to McGill-Toolen 9-0.

Eufaula finishes the season with a 7-9-1 record.